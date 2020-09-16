9.5 C
Rural News
Updated:

Higher Education PS happy with Progress to Introduce STEM Subjects

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame has expressed happiness with the progress made at the multimillion Kwacha center of excellence building in Kasempa District in North Western Province.

Mrs Siame said despite a number of challenges that were encountered, the project was progressing well.

“I know there has been a number of challenges, but we have managed to get this far,” She added.

Mrs Siame said the Ministry of Higher Education is in a hurry to ensure that Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects are introduced at an early age.

She further disclosed that the Ministry of Higher Education has approved the new Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy.

“The Policy emphasizes the need to promote Science and Technology in schools,” Mrs. Siame said.

Mrs Siame said this when she inspected works at the center of excellence at Kasempa Day Secondary School in Kasempa district today.

Speaking at the same event Kasempa Day Secondary School Parent Teacher Association Chairperson Jeremiah Mamfuka thanked the government for the gesture.

“We thank the government for the new facility as this is a clear demonstration of President Dr. Edgar Lungu’s government commitment that no one should be left behind,” Mr Mamfuka added.

He assured the Permanent Secretary that the facility will be guarded jealously by the community.

Mr Mamfuka has since appealed to government that the facility be completed and handed over before the end of the year.

