9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Zambian actress, Maria Mukuka, cast opposite “Black Panther” Star Lupita Nyong’o in NYC Play

By staff
39 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Zambian actress, Maria Mukuka, cast opposite “Black Panther” Star Lupita Nyong’o in...
staff

Maria Mukuka

Putting Zambia on the map in the international theater scene is Zambia born-and-bred actress Maria Mukuka. After completing her IB Diploma at the International School of Lusaka, Mukuka moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. Even before graduating with her undergraduate degree in theater, Mukuka made her Off-Broadway debut at the world’s largest solo theater festival, with her one-woman show, “Race Free”. The self-authored hour-long solo performance is a selection of stories about Mukuka’s childhood in Zambia, and her experiences as a bi-racial/bi-cultural artist in New York. The show, which sold out, was named a bestseller by the festival, was granted an additional performance and subsequently staged at the Pulitzer Prize winning theater New York Theater Workshop.

Maria has since earned her Master of Fine Arts in Theater and performed both Off and Off-Off-Broadway in shows at The Tank and La MaMa Experimental Theater Club.

Mukuka is passionate about contributing to the theater scene in Zambia and has collaborated with local organization and Zambia’s leading multi-disciplinary art space, Modzi Arts, which is ran by Artistic Director Taonga Julia Kaseka and has produced two of her plays: “Chief Jones” (2018) an adaptation of “The Emperor Jones” By Eugene O’Neill and “Swaggering Braggadocio” (2017) which Mukuka wrote, directed and played principal roles in. Her play “Chief Jones” was sponsored by the prestigious USA Tow Foundation and was an exploration of identity in contemporary Zambia by exploring the conflicting realities of tradition and modernization. The play also examined an individual’s responsibility to local society.

Earlier this June, Maria Mukuka was cast in Richard II by William Shakespeare in the prestigious Shakespeare in the Park series, a beloved New York City tradition for more than 60 years. This is the second summer in a row that Maria Mukuka has been cast in Shakespeare in the Park. The annual production, which takes place at the Delacorte Theater in New York’s Central Park, has so far provided free performances of world class theater to more than five million people. Due to the pandemic, this year’s production of Richard II was staged as a radio play and hosted on WNYC, the New York Public Radio. The production, featuring a cast of predominantly actors of colour, was dedicated to the Black Lives Matter Movement. New York-based, Kenyan director Saheem Ali said “it’s my hope that listening to Shakespeare’s words, broadcast in the midst of a pandemic and an uprising, will have powerful resonance in our world.” The New York Times wrote that “the mostly black cast, led by a suave Andre Holland in the title role, delivered electric performances, spotlighting the aural delights of Shakespeare’s language.” Academy Award winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o narrated the four-part audio play and was accompanied by award winning castmates including Phylicia Rashad, John Douglas Thompson, Estelle Parsons and several others. The production is available to listen to at wnycstudios.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and other streaming services.

In addition to her burgeoning acting career, Maria Mukuka is a Lecturer of Acting at Brooklyn College, The City University of New York and a Dialect Coach specializing in African dialects for Off-Broadway productions. Mukuka considers herself a theater artist; in addition to acting, she is currently writing a new play which she describes as “boundary-pushing and filled with humor”. Maria Mukuka is eager to continue sharing Zambian culture with the world and bringing home all she’s learned.

Previous articleVote for PF candidate to ensure Development, President Lungu tells Voters in Mwansabombwe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Zambian actress, Maria Mukuka, cast opposite “Black Panther” Star Lupita Nyong’o in NYC Play

Putting Zambia on the map in the international theater scene is Zambia born-and-bred actress Maria Mukuka. After completing her...
Read more
Feature Politics

Vote for PF candidate to ensure Development, President Lungu tells Voters in Mwansabombwe

Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has implored the electorates in Mwansabombwe district to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Kampampi Kabaso in the by-elections slated...
Read more
Columns

PLO Lumumba: Plagiarizer; Loquacious; Obnoxious

Chief Editor - 26
By Sunday Chilufya Chanda Somehow it vexes Kenya’s self-confessed plagiarist Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba that the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia allows President Edgar...
Read more
Headlines

I have never said or done anything against Chief Chitimukulu-HH

Chief Editor - 29
United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that has never said or done anything against the Chitimukulu or the Bemba...
Read more
Rural News

Higher Education PS happy with Progress to Introduce STEM Subjects

Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame has expressed happiness with the progress made at the multimillion Kwacha center of excellence building in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Women’s History Museum of Zambia Season Two of “Leading Ladies (ZM)” animated podcast premieres

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Women’s History Museum of Zambia premieres the second season installment of  “Leading Ladies”. The series is a short animated Zambian podcast series that tells...
Read more

Lets talk music: Lessons in Longevity with Macky2

Feature Lifestyle staff - 3
Zambian Cultural Icon Macky 2 educates us in this final session of this format of #LetsTalkMusic and it is filled with insight from dealing...
Read more

The Kawalala Party is back!

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
    Former breakfast radio presenters Hope Chisala and Chinyota Msimuko are hoping to recreate the magic that turned them into houshold names. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7By0550Fsas
Read more

Lets talk music : How to make money from your music with Mvesesani

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Nalukui a representative of Mvesesani, Zambia's premier music platform for musicians to sell their music to national and international audiences!! Learn how to get...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.