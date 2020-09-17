Chipolopolo has confirmed two October friendly’s including one against Bafana Bafana.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Zambia will face Bafana and Kenya in away friendly dates next month.

Chipolopolo’s date against Bafana has been confirmed by SAFA for October 13 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The Kenya friendly is tentatively set for October 11.

Meanwhile, Kashala said they are hoping to secure a third date at home prior to the two warm-ups during the period of next months’ FIFA International Match Window that will run from October 5-14.

Chipolopolo will enter camp for the October engagements on September 25 with the home-based members of the provisional 2021 CHAN team before the foreign call-ups join them in early October.

Micho will be using the matches to prepare for the resumption of Chipolopolo’s competitive program in November when they face Botswana in a rescheduled 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader at home and away during the November 9-17 window.

The doubleheader was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chipolopolo are rock bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played, Botswana are third with 1 point while Zimbabwe and Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively.

Micho already has one game in charge following his appointment in February when Chipolopolo beat Malawi 1-0 in a friendly on March 12 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.