Counting in the just ended by-elections has started after voting has closed in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections with candidates expressing optimism of scoping the seats.

In Lukashya PF aspiring candidate George Chisanga said the poll is a PF victory and Steven Mukuka the spokesperson for MMD candidate Peter Kabwe said his party is certain of victory.

Mr. Mukuka said the voting atmosphere in Lukashya has been good despite a bit of voter apathy he observed in some selected polling stations.

And Northern province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said police have been on the ground keeping vigil with only a few incidences of misconduct reported.

The election has however been marred by a low voter turnout in most polling stations. A check by ZANIS at selected polling stations in Chiba and Kupumaula wards found only a hand full of people had voted by 17:00 hours while a few others were on the queue waiting to cast their votes.

Presiding Officer at Chitaba Polling station Alick Sikazwe said voting had gone very well but described the voter turnout as poor from mid-day.

“We started on a good note but things changed after 11 hours as we started receiving less and less numbers” he said

He however expressed happiness with the representation from observers and party agents adding that this is important in the electoral process.

And Kapongolo 1 Polling Station Premising Officer Jackson Simumba described the voter turnout as slow in the afternoon compared to the morning further adding that out of 919 registered voters at the polling station only 235 had casted their votes by 14 hours.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Democratic Process observer Michael Bwalya said the voter turnout was overwhelming in the afternoon as compared to the morning.

“Voting in the morning was slow because most voters in highly populated areas are women who are committed with house chores in the morning,” he said.

Mr Bwalya noted that Chitamba Polling station had challenges as space where voting was taking place was small.

He has since advised the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to invest in permanent structures designated for voting by ensuring that the area is conducive.

And Mr. Bwalya urged the candidate for the Lukashya seat to accept the outcome of the by-election and ensure to work with whoever will emerge victorious in the election.

He said political parties and their candidates should accept the will of the people.