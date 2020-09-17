9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 17, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Counting in the just Ended By-Elections gets Underway as polls close

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Counting in the just Ended By-Elections gets Underway as polls close
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Counting in the just ended by-elections has started after voting has closed in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections with candidates expressing optimism of scoping the seats.

In Lukashya PF aspiring candidate George Chisanga said the poll is a PF victory and Steven Mukuka the spokesperson for MMD candidate Peter Kabwe said his party is certain of victory.

Mr. Mukuka said the voting atmosphere in Lukashya has been good despite a bit of voter apathy he observed in some selected polling stations.

And Northern province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said police have been on the ground keeping vigil with only a few incidences of misconduct reported.

The election has however been marred by a low voter turnout in most polling stations. A check by ZANIS at selected polling stations in Chiba and Kupumaula wards found only a hand full of people had voted by 17:00 hours while a few others were on the queue waiting to cast their votes.

Presiding Officer at Chitaba Polling station Alick Sikazwe said voting had gone very well but described the voter turnout as poor from mid-day.

“We started on a good note but things changed after 11 hours as we started receiving less and less numbers” he said

He however expressed happiness with the representation from observers and party agents adding that this is important in the electoral process.

And Kapongolo 1 Polling Station Premising Officer Jackson Simumba described the voter turnout as slow in the afternoon compared to the morning further adding that out of 919 registered voters at the polling station only 235 had casted their votes by 14 hours.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Democratic Process observer Michael Bwalya said the voter turnout was overwhelming in the afternoon as compared to the morning.

“Voting in the morning was slow because most voters in highly populated areas are women who are committed with house chores in the morning,” he said.

Mr Bwalya noted that Chitamba Polling station had challenges as space where voting was taking place was small.

He has since advised the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to invest in permanent structures designated for voting by ensuring that the area is conducive.

And Mr. Bwalya urged the candidate for the Lukashya seat to accept the outcome of the by-election and ensure to work with whoever will emerge victorious in the election.

He said political parties and their candidates should accept the will of the people.

Previous articleChipolopolo Dates Bafana in Rustenburg

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Counting in the just Ended By-Elections gets Underway as polls close

Counting in the just ended by-elections has started after voting has closed in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Dates Bafana in Rustenburg

sports - 0
Chipolopolo has confirmed two October friendly's including one against Bafana Bafana. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Zambia will face Bafana and Kenya in away...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kabwe PF youths protest against UPND’s insults

Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front youths in Kabwe district in Central Province have protested against the insults made by opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde...
Read more
Columns

PMRC praises Government for Measures to Cushion the Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Economy

Chief Editor - 4
The Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has praised the government for putting up several measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
General News

News Diggers Newspaper misrepresented President Edgars Lungu’s Statement-Antonio Mwanza

Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has condemned the News Diggers Newspaper misrepresenting President Edgars Lungu's Statement when he addressed the people...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu ready to hand over power if he loses-State House

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
State House says President Edgar Lungu will not go against the decision of the Zambian people in next year's presidential elections. Isaac Chipampe, the...
Read more

President Lungu tells HH to prepare for another embarrassing defeat in 2021

Headlines Chief Editor - 45
President Edgar Lungu has told United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to brace himself for another embarrassing defeat. Speaking at a public...
Read more

HH needs to Respond Honestly to Very Serious Questions Zambians Asking-Davies Mwila

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to respond honestly to some very serious...
Read more

I have never said or done anything against Chief Chitimukulu-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that has never said or done anything against the Chitimukulu or the Bemba...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.