Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow September 18th, 2020 expected on a three day working visit in Western Province.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Western Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali disclosed that Mrs. Wina is expected to check on developmental projects in various parts of the province.

Mr. Bukali indicated that the Vice President is anticipated to commission Lealui and Nangweshi Mini Hospitals.

“I would like to confirm the coming of her honor the Republican Vice President Madam Inonge Wina who will be visiting Western province tomorrow Friday. Her visit to Western province is purely developmental, she has a three day working visit to the province and some of the projects that she will undertake commissioning of Lealui and Nangweshi mini hospitals,” Mr. Bukali revealed.

The Permanent Secretary noted that project implementation for the construction of the two hospitals started in 2017 and have been completed within the stipulated time, confirming that they are ready for the general public to utilize.

He added that during her visit, the Vice President will also inspect the Kalongola – Nalolo road in Nalolo district.

“There is a road that is being done by Zambia National Service (ZNS) from Kalongola that goes all the way up to Moyo. That road is very important, it means that you can connect from Kalabo, you pass through Moyo, and you go and come out through Kalongola, then connect to Sioma and then to Sesheke,” he indicated.

He narrated that before the Kalongola-Nalolo road construction, it was difficult for people in the Western Bank of Nalolo District to access the other part of the District hence the new road will improve access to other areas.

Mr. Bukali further pointed out government’s infrastructure developmental projects taking place in the area and the Province as whole, among which he mentioned the modern hospital, schools and government houses which the Vice President will also inspect.