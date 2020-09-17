Patriotic Front youths in Kabwe district in Central Province have protested against the insults made by opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde Hichilema during campaigns in Lukashya constituency.
The protest, which happened this afternoon, was led by PF member Innocent Nundwe, from Mpunde Ward and presented to Kabwe District Commissioner, Samson Lupupa.
Mr. Nundwe said the insults made by Mr. Hichilema on Monday at a political rally in Lukasha Constituency are regrettable and should not be entertained by any peace-loving Zambian.
Speaking on behalf of the youths in Kabwe, Mr. Nundwe demanded that the opposition leader should apologize to the Zambians for his wrong selection of words adding that his action has left many Zambians in total displeasure especially that he is vying for the highest office in the country.
And Kabwe District Commissioner, Samson Lupupa says he has welcomed the petition by the PF youth and will forward it to the relevant authorities.
Any peace loving Zambian?..You the PF are the ones causing pain to the peace loving Zambian’s you have brought a lot of confusions..You can kiss my ass…we are still voting for him.
The End is near for you.
Bakoswe….
There was no such protest. This story is false.
These PF failures dont cease to amaze, for them everything is on standstill now and what seems important to these PF chaps is the purported insults. Instead of them sitting down and saying how do we sort out this run away economy according to Winters language, they are busy on things that don’t help anybody. The dollar is steadily going to K50 please
Time wasters.
Have those same paid PF youth got jobs ??
That’s water under the bridge. Let the PF focus on voter mobilisation. The time for party mobilization is long gone. It’s now time to lure more voters to vote for PF and to forget about HH and his cohorts. I know for some people it’s difficult to campaign in a vacuum without repeatedly referring to other political parties, but let’s endeavor to do so as we toward the 2021 Elections..