Patriotic Front youths in Kabwe district in Central Province have protested against the insults made by opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde Hichilema during campaigns in Lukashya constituency.

The protest, which happened this afternoon, was led by PF member Innocent Nundwe, from Mpunde Ward and presented to Kabwe District Commissioner, Samson Lupupa.

Mr. Nundwe said the insults made by Mr. Hichilema on Monday at a political rally in Lukasha Constituency are regrettable and should not be entertained by any peace-loving Zambian.

Speaking on behalf of the youths in Kabwe, Mr. Nundwe demanded that the opposition leader should apologize to the Zambians for his wrong selection of words adding that his action has left many Zambians in total displeasure especially that he is vying for the highest office in the country.

And Kabwe District Commissioner, Samson Lupupa says he has welcomed the petition by the PF youth and will forward it to the relevant authorities.