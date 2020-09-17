9.5 C
Manyinga contractors hailed for commitment to projects

By Chief Editor
The government has commended contractors who have shown a commitment to completing government-funded projects in Manyinga District in Northwestern Province.

Manyinga District Administrative Officer Kenneth Chinyama cited Toshiber general dealers the contractor engaged to contract K6.2 Million Civic centre as one the most committed.

Mr Chinyama disclosed this in an interview with ZANIS in Manyinga today.

“We are impressed with this Contractor they have done exceptional works amidst operational challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Permanent Willies Mangimela says the provincial Administration is committed to ensuring all infrastructure developments are completed.

“I am aware of all the logistical needs of our contractors including those in Manyinga district,” Mr. Mangimela added.

He further disclosed that the provincial administration has engaged relevant ministries including the Ministry of Finance to ensure that all pending government projects are completed.

Previous articleInonge Wina expected on a three day working visit in Western Province

