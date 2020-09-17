United Party For National Development (UPND) National Youth Secretary-General Mr. Trevor Mwiinde has bemoaned the high levels of political intolerance that the PF government has exhibited during the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya bye-election campaign.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s Morning Breakfast Show, Mr. Mwiinde said that there has never been a bye-election with a lot of police officers compared to the people voting in the whole of Zambian history. Responding to the arrest of Deputy Secretary-General Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, Former National Youth IPS Mr. Samuel Ngwira, Campaign Manager for Lukashya Parliamentary bye-elections Mr. Elias Mubanga, and other party officials, Mr. Mwiinde challenged the police to remove cadres’s mentality when dealing with the law.

He further expressed his disappointment in the PF government that has failed to bring development to the people of Mwansabombwe Constituency through providing clean but have chosen to prioritize paying cadres who are working overtime to issue NRCs on Sundays.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Mwiinde said that youths in Zambia are not looking for a government that arrests opposition leaders but one that can create sustained jobs for them.