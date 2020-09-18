Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has expressed worry that Mufuchani spring, a natural water recharge will be disrupted in Kitwe’s Mufuchani area where farmers have started demarcating their farms into residential areas.

WARMA Director General Kenneth Nyundu said if the farmers go ahead, there will be a challenge of sanitation and sewer disposal which will result into the pollution of the natural water source which supplies water into Kafue River and the surrounding farming community.

“The underground water table will also go down and the water source will be contaminated if more people are allowed to settle there through demarcation of the farms into residential plots,” he observed.

He also noted that the move would also affect Vital Beverages Limited, a company that is bottling water from the same spring.

Mr. Nyundu said there is need to protect natural waters sources for the good of the current and future generations.

He said the Authority will engage Kitwe City Council to explain why the area should be maintained as a farming area.

He also explained that the Authority will also sensitize the farmers on the repercussions of turning the area into a residential area.

And Kitwe City Council Water Coordinator Aaron Banda said over 15 farm owners from Mufuchani area have applied to the council for change of usage for their farms from Framing into residential plots.

Mr. Banda explained that the council has however not approved the applications.

“The farmers have applied that their farms be turned into residential plots but the official position of the council is to maintain the land as farms,” he explained.

Over fifteen farmers in Kitwe’s Mufuchani area are demarcating their farms covering over 150 hectares which they are selling as residential plots a move that is likely to lead to the drying of Mufuchani Spring which flows into Kafue River and supplies water to the surrounding farming Community and Vital Beverages Limited.