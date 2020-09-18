9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 18, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Encroachment on natural water recharge worry water authority

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy Encroachment on natural water recharge worry water authority
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has expressed worry that Mufuchani spring, a natural water recharge will be disrupted in Kitwe’s Mufuchani area where farmers have started demarcating their farms into residential areas.

WARMA Director General Kenneth Nyundu said if the farmers go ahead, there will be a challenge of sanitation and sewer disposal which will result into the pollution of the natural water source which supplies water into Kafue River and the surrounding farming community.

“The underground water table will also go down and the water source will be contaminated if more people are allowed to settle there through demarcation of the farms into residential plots,” he observed.

He also noted that the move would also affect Vital Beverages Limited, a company that is bottling water from the same spring.

Mr. Nyundu said there is need to protect natural waters sources for the good of the current and future generations.

He said the Authority will engage Kitwe City Council to explain why the area should be maintained as a farming area.

He also explained that the Authority will also sensitize the farmers on the repercussions of turning the area into a residential area.

And Kitwe City Council Water Coordinator Aaron Banda said over 15 farm owners from Mufuchani area have applied to the council for change of usage for their farms from Framing into residential plots.

Mr. Banda explained that the council has however not approved the applications.

“The farmers have applied that their farms be turned into residential plots but the official position of the council is to maintain the land as farms,” he explained.

Over fifteen farmers in Kitwe’s Mufuchani area are demarcating their farms covering over 150 hectares which they are selling as residential plots a move that is likely to lead to the drying of Mufuchani Spring which flows into Kafue River and supplies water to the surrounding farming Community and Vital Beverages Limited.

Previous articleUK govt pledges support towards conserving and protecting Zambia’s natural resources

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Encroachment on natural water recharge worry water authority

Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has expressed worry that Mufuchani spring, a natural water recharge will be disrupted in...
Read more
Economy

UK govt pledges support towards conserving and protecting Zambia’s natural resources

Chief Editor - 1
The United Kingdom government has pledged support to Zambia in the conservation and protection of natural assets. British Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says caring...
Read more
Headlines

Counting in the just Ended By-Elections gets Underway as polls close

Chief Editor - 12
Counting in the just ended by-elections has started after voting has closed in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections with candidates expressing optimism of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Dates Bafana in Rustenburg

sports - 1
Chipolopolo has confirmed two October friendly's including one against Bafana Bafana. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Zambia will face Bafana and Kenya in away...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kabwe PF youths protest against UPND’s insults

Chief Editor - 14
Patriotic Front youths in Kabwe district in Central Province have protested against the insults made by opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UK govt pledges support towards conserving and protecting Zambia’s natural resources

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The United Kingdom government has pledged support to Zambia in the conservation and protection of natural assets. British Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says caring...
Read more

Bank of Zambia says Major foreign currencies continue to pressurize Kwacha

Economy Chief Editor - 34
The Bank of Zambia says the Kwacha in the recent past weeks has come under pressure from major foreign currencies owing to low imports...
Read more

First Quantum eyes operations expansion at Kansanshi mine

Economy Chief Editor - 6
First Quantum Minerals Ltd has announced that it plans to expand operations at the Kansanshi mine. In a technical report, the company said it plans...
Read more

Government to revise incentives for investors in the Multi Facility Economic Zones

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The government says it is revising incentives for investors in the Multi-Facility Economic Zones to make the hubs more attractive and updated to global...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.