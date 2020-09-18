9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 18, 2020
Sakuwaha Gives Take on Musakanya and Mubanga Signings

By sports
Ex-Zesco United striker Jonas Sakuwaha has given his preliminary assessment of his former clubs’ new signings, the midfielder’s Bruce Musankaya and Kelvin Mubanga.

Mubanga and Musakanya have joined the eight-time FAZ Super Division champions on from Nkana and Red Arrows respectively on two -year deals.

Sakuwaha, who helped Zesco win their first two league titles in 2007 and 2008 before heading to French club Lorient in 2009, described the duo’s signing as prudent.

“I think Bruce and Mubanga don’t have a problem because they have been handling pressure all these years,” Sakuwaha said.

“Mubanga knows the pressures that comes with playing at Nkana while Bruce and has a played a lot of football in the league and the national team.

“I think we will be expecting many goals, Mubanga has been scoring free kicks and going into attack and has very good passes.

“As for Bruce, everyone knows his strength and weakness points otherwise he is that kind of a player who gives defenders a lot of pressure.

“I think with them, it will be easier for players like Jesse Were to be scoring goals that goes too for Winston Kalengo.

“So in the field of attack, I think Zesco will do very well.”

Musakanya and Mubanga are part of three signings Zesco have made in the 2020/2021 pre-season together with midfielder Lazarus Phiri who arrives from Green Eagles via Kansanshi Dynamos after a loan spell with the latter last season.

“As for Lazarus, it is will be a step-up for him in football after playing at Kansanshi and it is the first time for him to play for a big club with a lot of pressure,” Sakuwaha said.

“But I think the big players like Kondwani Mtonga will help him settle in.”

Sakuwaha concluded that critically, the arrivals will add much needed depth Zesco who battled with burnout after three years of almost non-stop football, both domestic and continental, and ultimately felt the impact last term of striker Lazarus Kambole’s departure for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

