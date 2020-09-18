Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen have pledged to partner with the business community in Zambia to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

This came to light when an eight-member delegation of business executives from Bursa, one of Turkey’s industrial cities and manufacturing hubs, paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Joseph Chilengi in Ankara on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Delegation leader, Atilla Odunc, who is Bursa Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairperson of the Turkey-Zambia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the business community in Bursa under the umbrella of TURKSIAD, is keen in creating partnerships with the private sector in Zambia to help promote trade and investment between the two countries.

“We would like to use our strong manufacturing potential in Bursa and partner with the private sector in Zambia to help add value to Zambian raw materials so that we can create jobs and wealth for the peoples of our two countries,” Mr Odunc said.

TURKSIAD chairperson Berat Tunakan hoped that the interaction with the Zambian Mission in Ankara will help strengthen the existing strong relations between the two countries.

This is according to a press statement released to ZANIS on Thursday by First Secretary for Press Jerry Munthali at the Zambian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

Mr Tunakan said Bursa contributes US$6 billion per year in exports to the Turkish economy while imports stood at US$12 billion from economic activities such as textiles, motor vehicle manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture.

TURKSIAD which has a 430-membership of Balkan and Rumelian Industrialists and businessmen has planned to undertake a business mission to Zambia to explore trade and investment opportunities.

And Ambassador Chilengi called on the business community in Turkey and Zambia to find innovative ways to operate in the new normal amidst uncertainty as the war against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Dr Chilengi told the Turkish business delegation that Zambia’s economic fundamentals remained strong and the country continues to be an investment destination of choice.

“I wish to state, with satisfaction, that the legal framework governing bilateral cooperation between the two countries is now in place following the signing of 12 agreements, most of which has since been ratified,” said Dr Chilengi.

Ambassador Chilengi said the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment Agreement between the two countries was very important as it gives investment security for the business community from the two countries.

He encouraged the delegation to expeditiously actualise plans to undertake a trade and investment Mission to Zambia to explore existing trade and investment opportunities and engage various captains of industry in Zambia

Meanwhile, TURSIAD has donated 20,000 medical masks to Zambia to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking when he handed over the consignment to Ambassador Chilengi, Mr Odunc said international solidarity was important in the fight against COVID-19 as the whole world was grappling with the pandemic.

And Dr Chilengi thanked the delegation for the kind gesture as it would supplement existing measures that the Government has put in place to limit the spread of the respiratory disease.