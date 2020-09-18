9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

UK govt pledges support towards conserving and protecting Zambia’s natural resources

By Chief Editor
The United Kingdom government has pledged support to Zambia in the conservation and protection of natural assets.

British Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says caring for the world’s biodiversity, mitigating the global impacts of climate change is one of the UK’s government priorities in Zambia.

“Protecting the world’s biodiversity, mitigating the global impacts of climate change, and here in Zambia working to conserve natural resources and wildlife are all strong priorities of the UK Government and our mission here in Lusaka,” said Mr. Woolley.

He said despite the challenges faced in protecting natural assets in a country as large and diverse as Zambia, the UK has pioneered conservation partnerships and have a strong belief in their potential to strengthen practices in Zambia.

He explained that this partnership between Game Rangers International and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife has potential to put the Lusaka National Park firmly on the map as a destination for both domestic and international tourists.

“More broadly, tourism has the potential to be a real driver of job creation and associated services in the coming years. As the British High Commissioner I’m proud that the UK, through Prospero Limited is helping to develop further partnerships like this and help create more jobs and economic opportunities for Zambian people and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the process,” he added.

The High Commissioner noted that for this to be achieved there is need to strengthen the offer to tourists, and also increase the amount of domestic tourism, making valuable assets like Lusaka National Park more accessible to Zambians among others.

Mr. Woolley stated that there is also need to expose children to the various tourism potential sites in the country through conservation education potential in this partnership

“recognizing that it is the children of today that hold greatest potential for a shift in mindset around climate change and wildlife conservation we are delighted to see the conservation education potential in this partnership and ensuring that the beauty of the Zambian natural world is not hidden from eyes of Zambia’s children but something they can take pleasure and learnt to protect from an early age,” he said.

He further described the Lusaka National Park as a place that can offer the best tourism services within the city.

“My own personal experience of Lusaka National Park is that it is a place of solitude and beauty, providing a unique experience within the city limits of Lusaka, an ever-increasing tree canopy cover and diversity of plants and wildlife,” he said.

He has since called for the protection of the place by all Zambians, adding that the UK’s support to the Conservation Education Centre is a first step towards developing the true potential of this park, to promote conservation, biodiversity, education, and job creation through the growth of domestic and international tourism.

