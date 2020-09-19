Chipolopolo U15 are heading to Egypt today to face Zamalek Youth Team in a junior international friendly this Sunday.

Zambia, who left Lusaka on Saturday afternoon, will make a brief stop-over in Cairo in transit to Croatia where they will be taking part in an Eight-Nation Invitational Tournament that will run from September 21-28.

The Zamalek friendly will mark coach Chisi Mbewe’s U15 debut following a diet of friendlies against Lusaka-based clubs during the last fortnight of team selection.

“Another important friendly before we go into the actual tournament so that these guys should have a feel of what they should expect in Croatia,” Mbewe said.

“It is really important for us because of late, we have just been having local friendly’s but now we have this privilege to have an international friendly before we kick off this tournament.

“I think it will set up the mood for us before we go into this tournament.”

Zambia are in Group B where they are drawn against Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Group A has hosts Croatia, Qatar, Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Zambia will open its account on September 23, 2020 against North Macedonia before facing Bosnia & Herzegovina on Match Day Two of the tournament and Romania on September 25.