Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the traditional leadership in Imusho Ward in Sesheke District to ensure to that their subjects select civic leaders that will work with the current government regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking when she addressed the traditional leadership and the public in Imusho ward in Sesheke District in Western Province, Mrs. Wina noted that the current Member of Parliament (MP) does not want to work with government in order for the area to receive its share of development.

The Vice President disclosed that resources are available and that government is ready to bring development in all parts of the country but the challenge is with the area MP.

“The problem is the opposition MP, from the time he was elected as area MP, he has never visited my office to present the challenges that people are facing here.

“Government has all the resources to develop the nation, so it is up to the MP to visit the relevant offices and source for finances to develop the area,” Mrs. Wina told the Indunas.

She assured that government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu is ready to work with all Members of Parliament in enhancing development across the country no matter their political belonging.

She noted that government cannot be aware of the challenges that people are facing if the area MPs does not present them.

Earlier, Imusho Village Representative Hastings Mufosi stressed the need for government to sort out the boundary issues between Zambia, Angola and Namibia.

Induna Mufosi disclosed that since the Coronavirus outbreak, people of Imusho have hardships in accessing parts of the country as the neighboring borders have been closed.

Induna Mufosi stated that the only direct road to Sesheke is in a bad state and people have challenges using it.

“It was easy for people in Imusho to pass through Namibia or Angola in order to access services. But since the outbreak of COVID-19, the boarders have been closed and we can only use the 124 kilometers Imusho/ Kalobolelwa road to Sesheke which is in a deplorable state, hence we are calling on government to help us,” Induna Mufosi explained.

The Induna also pointed out the need for a secondary school and a hospital in the area.

He noted that children end up getting married after completing their primary school because they cannot proceed to secondary education as the area has no secondary school.

The Induna added that Imusho Ward has no hospital to provide advanced health care services to the local people.

He however commended government for installing a network tower making communication easy for the people.

Meanwhile, Western Province Minister Richard Kapita assured that government will engage the African Union (AU) to sort out the boundary issue amicably.

Mr. Kapita said that Zambia, Namibia and Angola being members of the AU will not be hard for the challenge to be presented for possible solutions.

“Government is aware of the boundary wrangles between the three Countries and the only way we can address the issue without creating problems is the involvement of the AU,” Mr. Kapita indicated.

And Addressing scores of Imusho residents, Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that government will put up a maternity wing at Imusho rural health center to help women deliver in descent environment.

Dr. Chilufya added that his ministry will beef up the midwifery section with more health workers to reduce maternal mortality.

“Government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Her Honor the Vice President Inonge Wina wants to ensure universal health coverage for all people across the country. Therefore, let me inform you that we will put up a maternity wing for our expectant mothers to deliver in a decent place and also deploy more mid-wives to reduce maternal deaths,” Dr. Chilufya disclosed.

While in Imusho Ward the Vice President, in company of the Provincial Minister and Health Minister among other Government and Patriotic Front officials addressed Indunas and the people in the area.