United party for National Development (UPNP) President Hakainde Hichilema has informed management at ZNBC that he is not available to be interviewed on ZNBC Sunday Interview.

In a letter dated 10th September 2020 and signed by Secretary General Stephen Katuka, the party had demanded an appearance by Mr. Hichilema to rebut allegations raised by FDD President Edith Nawakwi and others.

But on the day the interview was to be recorded on Saturday, the party changed its positions in a letter to ZNBC Management.

They said Mr. Hichilema was unable to present himself to the ZNBC Interview as the matters he intended to discuss were now in a Court of law.

The UPND team led Party Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango, Charles Kakoma, journalist Clayton Hamasaka and two lawyers, instead said the party should be given a choice of a person to represent the party.

And lawyer Mulambo Haimbe told ZNBC Management that Mr. Hichilema could not be interviewed on any matters related to his role in the privatisation process as this would be contemptuous to the court process.