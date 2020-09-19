9.5 C
Kitwe youths empowered with Higer bus worth US$270,000

Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji has handed over a Higer bus worth US$270,000 to youths in his constituency for them to engage in an entrepreneurship venture.

And Mr. Malanji who is also Foreign Affairs Minister urged the youths to work hard to ensure that that they multiply the investment that has been given to them.

The bus has been handed over under the Youth Empowerment Fund, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development and Mr Malanji helped the youths to pay K100, 000 commitment fee to the Government for them to access the bus.

Speaking during the handover of the bus in Kitwe today, Mr Malanji urged the youths to take empowerment programmes seriously as Government was spending colossal sums of money to implement them.

“This Higer bus I am handing over to you was bought using a lot of money, we bought it at US$270,000, so there is need for you to work hard and multiply the investments,” the Minister urged the youths.

He said Government is empowering the youths with various incentives because it has confidence in them that they are able to utilise the proceeds to better their lives.

The Kwacha MP urged the beneficiaries of the bus to increase the fleet of vehicles as they progress in their business.

Meanwhile, Umunthu Musepela Cooperative chairperson Regan Musuba thanked Government for donating the bus to the youths in Kwacha.

Mr Musuba also commended Mr Malanji for helping the youths acquire the bus through his generous donation of K100, 000.

“We are about 30 youths in our group and this bus will greatly help to improve our livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Musuba said the youths also plan to venture into poultry business to generate more resources for the business.

He said the youths will heed to Mr Malanji’s calls to multiply the investment by buying more fleet of buses.

  2. Those are sustainable business ventures Mr Mwankole Malanji.

    You need to venture into Agro business ventures which can employee many of them.

    100 acre of land would be enough for the 30 youths and $270000 is far good capital.

    A bus will run only for 1 year and repairs and running costs will be high.

    PF government is recklessly mismanaging youth empowerment priorities.

    PF must go!

