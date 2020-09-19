16 miners from Kanshanshi mine who were arrested for illegal possession of 1,701.6 grams of suspected gold concentrate have pleaded not guilty when they appeared in a Solwezi magistrates court for plea yesterday.

The 16 who are among the 20 suspects arrested in connection with the gold scandal appeared for plea before Principal Resident Magisrate, Davis Chibwili.

They include Mpundu Mazimba, 39, a filter, Croford Kampompo, 35, an artisan filter, Aaron Mbambala, 29, artisan filter, Chanda Mulenga, 40, artisan filter, Medri Kalubangwa, 30, artisan filter, Chainda Max, 42, plant filter, Mumba Dennis, 30, artisan filter, Kennedy Musanka, 30, miner and Shadrick Zulu, a plant filter.

Others who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate, Tamara Kakusa were Emmanuel Samakayi, 39, a farmer, Musonda Chitandala, 34, mechanical aligner and Sichula Mayembe, 33, a sampler.

Before Magistrate Muyambango Miyato were Mubika Kahale, 34, Kelvin Tongeka, 36 and Belly Samilengo, all mechanical aligners at Kansanshi mine.

All the suspects have been granted bail in their own cognizant with two working sureties.

Trial for the case will take place on 2nd, 7th, 12th and 13th October, 2020.

On11th September, 2020, police received a tip-off from members of the public that, at a certain house belonging to Valeta Ramon suspected illegal business was taking place.

16 miners were apprehended at different times with respective grams of suspected gold concentrate.

Additionally, three other people were caught in the act, smelting the suspected gold concentrate.

Furthermore, 15 gas cylinders, 13 killograms of gold concentrate, 48 pieces of suspected pure gold weighing 242.12 grams, cash money amounting to K413, 520. 00, two scales and 3×20 litres of acid were found.

The suspects have been charged with an offence of being in possession of property believed to have been stolen contrary to section 319 paragraph 3 of the penal code.