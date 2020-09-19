Vice President Inonge Wina re-assured the people of Mongu District that government will stand by its promise of ensuring that infrastructure development in the health sector is achieved in all parts of the country.

Speaking when she Commissioned Lealui Mini Hospital in Mongu District in Western Province, Mrs. Wina thanked the Barotse Royal Establishment for supporting the government in implementing developmental activities in the health sector.

Mrs. Wina indicated that the support helps the government to achieve its goal of enhancing infrastructure development in the country.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that the government has so far constructed 60 health posts out of the earmarked 64 posts in Western province.

Dr. Chilufya said an ambulance will soon be sent to Lealui mini-hospital which will help attend to emergencies.

And the Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela thanked the government for the passion for ensuring that rural areas access health care services within their reach.