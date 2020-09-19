Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant Major General Benson Miti says the service is ready to contribute positively to the country’s food basket ahead of the 2020/2021 farming season.

General Miti said the service is committed and will ensure that it heeds to the Presidential directive for them to increase food production in the country.

He said the men and women in uniform are equal to the task and ready to deliver to the country’s expectation.

“National Security also entails that the country is food secure and men and women in the country will be up to point in discharging their duty, ” he said.

He said ZNS has since started interacting with traditional leaders on how best they can avail them with land for agriculture production.

General Miti disclosed that ZNS has approached Chief Tungati in Luwingu district of Northern Province on the possibility of offering them land for agricultural purposes.

“We have so far secured 10,000 hectares of land in Muchinga and we have made headways in accessing land in Chief Tungati’s area in Northern Province” he said

General Miti said this when he paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya at his office in Kasama.

The Deputy Commandant is in Northern Province on a familiarization tour to check among other things its readiness for the coming farming season and also state of machinery under its land development department.

Meanwhile Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya commended ZNS for its contribution to the country’s food production.

Mr. Bwalya said ZNS has also been very instrumental in curbing smuggling of maize and mealie meal.

The Provincial Minister has challenged ZNS to take advantage of the vast fertile land, good soils and favorable climatic conditions in the region to expand its production to grow enough food for the country.

“We have plenty of land in Northern Province which needs to be used to increase food production in the country,” he said

He noted that ZNS has the capacity to increase maize production adding that this is cardinal as it will increase food security in the country.

Mr. Bwalya added that the traditional leaders in Northern Province are keen to see ZNS in all districts for the purpose of food production and other development.

He further stated that the Provincial administration is ready to work and with the service in ensuring that the province and country is food secure.