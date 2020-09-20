Copperbelt PF Mobilisation Chairman Bowman Lusambo says the decision by government through ZCCM-IH to increase its stakes in mining companies will benefit more miners.

Mr Lusambo said the decision will guarantee and secure the mining jobs as government will have a final say on the mining industry.

He predicted that the mining industry will start to strive again like during the ZCCM days when government starts controlling the decision making in the industry.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament and Lusaka Province Minister was speaking on Saturday when he addressed a mammoth rally at Shinde stadium in Mufulira.

Mr. Lusambo also pledged to immediately address the plight of ex miners who had worked for ZCCM and Mopani who are now languishing.

He stated that President Edgar Lungu has now sanctioned the release of over K500,000 to be used by the DMMU to work on access road leading to the farm land where the miners will be resettled.

Mr. Lusambo said the former miners will soon be repatriated to the land as soon as access road are worked on.

He also promised to get to the bottom of the issues surrounding the non payment of ex-gratia allowances to ex miners by Mopani.l

Mr Lusambo said he will together with some Committee members travel to Mopani offices on Monday to follow up the payment of ex-gracia allowances.

He also told the huge crowd that the future of the Copperbelt depended on a strong agriculture sector.

Mr Lusambo urged results of the Copperbelt to venture into agriculture as a way of diversifying their income streams.

At the same rally, Mr Lusambo announced a K200,000 empowerment scheme for Marketeers across the three Constituencies.

He said the funds donated by President Edgar Lungu will be used as a revolving fund in order to benefit more people.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo had earlier toured Ronald Ross Hospital and donated 75 hospital mattress and K150,000 towards the completion of building works at the hospital.

He also donated various COVID-19 prevention items to the hospital authorities.