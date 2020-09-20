A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has today launched a campaign to petition President Edgar Lungu to institute a commission of inquiry into the privatization process of national assets.

The CSOs who include the National Youth Anti Corruption Movement (NYACM) , Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and the Zambia Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform seeks to collect up 20,000 signatures before delivering the petition to President Edgar Lungu on Friday the 25th of September, 2020.

Speaking on behalf of the other CSOs at a media briefing, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe said the National Citizens Petition calls for setting up an inquiry-based on the Inquiries Act Chapter 41 section 2 of the Laws of Zambia.

A fortnight ago, YALI petitioned Chief Justice Irene Mambilima to institute a commission of inquiry on privatization but the Chief Justice has advised YALI to take the petition to the office of the president has he is the only one with authority to do so.

The CSOs said it was gratifying that those who participated in the negotiations for the sale of national assets have also shown willingness to account for their roles in privatization.

Mr. Ntewewe said Zambians deserve answers from those who unjustly benefited and enriched themselves from the sale at the expense of Zambians including former miners and their children who are now living under abject poverty and untold misery.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has long been said to have sett up Sun International Zambia which bought the Rainbow Lodge and Mosi O Tunya Hotel in Livingstone at the value of $6.5 million against the highest bid of $20 million bid. Mr. Hichilema negotiated on behalf of the Zambian Government for the sale of these assets to his company without declaring interest in the sale.

The citizen’s petitions has since been signed by 585 persons at the end of the launch on Sunday. The Petition is being run on ChangeDOTorg and SurveymonkeyDOTcom web platforms. The Petition has also been circulated to various parts across the country for signing among marketeers, students, ex-miners, farmers, workers in the tourism industry.