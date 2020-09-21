Vice President Inonge Wina has said that the government has implemented robust policies that have enabled the country to meet key milestones outlined in the countries’ Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP).

And Mrs. Wina says since the Patriotic Front (PF) administration assumed power, the government has opened the doors for more Millions of additional learners to access education.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Wina was speaking in Mongu, Western Province today, when she called on the Nalikwanda District Administration, at Nakanyaa Technical Secondary School.

Mrs. Wina pointed out that the government has also embarked on the construction of more schools both in rural and urban areas to increase access to education for all.

She explained that all the newly constructed schools have the same structures and equipment so that learner’s including those in rural areas have equal opportunities to quality education.

“I am glad that a Secondary school was established here in Nakanyaa, because the area has not had a Secondary School since time immemorial.

The school is a milestone of the government’s commitment to prioritize education especially in far flung areas,” the Vice President stated.

And responding to the challenges itemized by the school administration, Mrs. Wina indicated that the issues will be presented to the relevant authorities for immediate interventions.

“I came to meet the people of Nakanyaa village here in western province and appreciate their challenges, ” Mrs Wina stated.

Meanwhile, Nakanyaa Technical Secondary School, Head Teacher, Likando Musialike disclosed that the institution was opened in March 2017, and has more than 300 learners.

Mr. Musialike indicated that although the school awaits official commissioning by the government, it has already started normal operations.

“We want to thank the government for the state of the art infrastructure and the support that the school has been receiving. However, for it to operate fully, there are some challenges that require possible solutions, among them is the need for the school to be electrified.

“This will help us provide quality education because currently, pupils are not learning certain subjects that need the availability of electricity,” Mr. Musialike informed the Vice President.

The Vice President is on a working tour of western province.