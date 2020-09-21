9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 21, 2020
Government to Revise Mines and Minerals Act

By Chief Editor
Acting Mines Director in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Brighton Kateka says the government is in the process of revising the mines and minerals Act of 2015 to allow for the proper regulation of the mining industry operations.

Mr. Kateka said one of the issues to be looked at is incorporating of gold as a strategic mineral in the Act so that it is well managed.

Mr. Kateka said this in Solwezi today when he called on North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela at his office.

“We also have issues like Zambia is a member of the International Great Lakes Region which has set rules and regulations which are given to us, President Edgar Lungu has already signed with other Heads of State, we need to domesticate these and incorporate them into our Act,” he said.

Mr. Kateka said Zambian contractors have observed and complained that they are not being given sufficient businesses in terms of contracts by the mining companies and therefore, the review of the Act will address such challenges so that people can benefit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mangimela has called on people and all stakeholders to come through and make their submissions on what they want to be revised in the Act.

He said the revising of the Act has come at the right time when people in the province have been calling for this process and complaining about gaps and weaknesses in the Act.

The team is sitting in Solwezi district to receive submissions from members of the general public, civil society organizations, mining companies and associations, small scale and artisanal mines on the revising of the mines and minerals Act number 11 of 2015.

