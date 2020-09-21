9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 21, 2020
Health
Updated:

Zambia records the lowest COVID-19 positive rate

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has recorded the lowest COVID-19 positive rate since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year.

The 4% positive rate was recorded after the country only recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 14,231.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who was speaking during the latest COVID-19 update announced the development with a call to ensure that the positive trend continues by exercising total compliance to the health guidelines.

Dr. Chilufya who attributed the development to enhanced adherence to safety measures such as wearing masks and enhanced public health measures said the approach now will be to enhance the fight in the communities in order to significantly reduce the transmission rate.

“Let’s sustain the positive trend by following the 5 golden rules and let this not lead to complacency as we inevitably return to the new normal,” he said and commended Zambians for their consistency in wearing masks which he said he has witnessed in many parts of the country.

Dr. Chilufya further reminded various stakeholders especially in the education sector to ensure children are protected from COVID-19 even as schools reopen tomorrow.

And speaking at the same event, Ministry of Health Director of infectious diseases Professor Lloyd Mulenga clarified that children below the age of 5 should not wear masks but should be provided with a loose cloth over their nose in order to aid easy breathing.

He however said that even children below the age of 5 are possible carriers of the virus hence the need to ensure they are protected and subjected to regular checkups.

