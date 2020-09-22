9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Do not chase pupils who have not paid their school fees, teachers warned

By Chief Editor
Choma District Commissioner, Protacial Mulenga has appealed to school authorities in the area not to turn away pupils who have not paid their school fees.

Mr Mulenga explains that this will allow learners to swiftly catch up on lessons missed while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZANIS reports that Mulenga said this in Choma today, when he visited Macha central Basic school, where he also handed over a 1 x 2 classroom block.

“There will be disciplinary action against those who will not comply with the directive,” Mr Mulenga asserted.

And the District Commissioner has also announced that the government has released 25,000 Kwacha to the department of Social Welfare in Choma, for the payment of school fees to the vulnerable pupils on government bursary.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulenga has similarly warned of disciplinary action against teachers who receive housing allowance and yet they occupy government houses.

Mr Mulenga said it is not in order for teachers who receive housing allowance to put pressure on the government to also provide accommodation for them.

ZANIS/ENDS/RJS/PM……………. PIX

