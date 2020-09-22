Opposition UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the party has no intentions either now nor in the future to replace it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Katuka said President Hichilema is currently the most happening leader in the country whose popularity cannot be overlooked and would be a fallacy for anyone to think of taking over from him at this point.

“Therefore, we wish to warn media houses that are in the habit of fabricating and churning out unbalanced and fake news to desist from doing so but to instead verify each story before such is published, aired, or televised,” he said.