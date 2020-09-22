The government has assured that load shedding will be a thing of the past once the construction of all the power plants is completed.

And Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has explained that the reason the power utility company Zesco is implementing 10-hour load management is that the country has a power deficit of 810 megawatts.

Mr. Nkhuwa said because of the low water levels, Zesco is only managing to generate about 1,846 megawatts of electricity leaving a deficit of 810 which will be addressed once the 750 megawatts Kafue Gorge Lower power station and other sources of power become fully operational.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking during the joint Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services in Lusaka.

The Minister said the government is working round the clock to ensure that the power plant project is fully completed by the year 2021.

He said the first phase of the project will see about 150 megawatts of power delivered by the end of October, while the other 150 megawatts will start to be generated by the end of December this year.

He said the remaining 450 megawatts of the project will be completed by the end of 2021 which he said will lead to the end of long hours of load shedding in the country.

“Government is working very hard to ensure that load shedding comes to an end. It takes many years to build a power station, I am sure you know that. At least a power station can be built in a period of 5 years. We started Kafue Gorge Lower power station in 2016 and we expect to fully complete the project by 2021,” Mr. Nkhuwa said.

He said the government is also working on a 15 megawatts project at Lusuwashi and another project at Batika which will add about 1,200 megawatts to the national grid while over 600 megawatts of electricity is expected to come from solar projects from private power suppliers.

He said beyond 2021, Zambia will not have a power deficit because the country will be able to generate enough power for local use.