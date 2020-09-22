President Edgar Lungu says it is a great honour to have the Malawian President ,Lazarous Chakwera visit Zambia on his first official engagement outside Malawi since his election as Head of State on June 28th,2020, this year.

President Lungu has noted that the visit by his Malawian counterpart is historical and a clear demonstration of the cordial relations that continue to exist between the two countries.

The Head of State said this at State House in Lusaka today when he conferred with Dr Chakwera who arrived in the country this morning for a one-day official visit.

“It is a great joy for me to receive you at State House and it is indeed a great honour that out of so many countries from North, South, East and West, you have chosen to first visit Zambia, we are greatly honoured,” President Lungu said.

The President indicated that apart from the visit of the Malawian President to Zambia being historical, it also emphasizes the strong friendship between the Zambian and Malawian people across the borders.

“And this is indeed historical but apart from it being historical, I think it emphasizes a lot of things about how close the Zambian and the Malawian people across the borders are, so I think that this is a clear demonstration of a strong relationship which exists between Zambia and Malawi and I feel excited,” he stated.

And Malawian President Lazarous Chakwera thanked the government and the Zambian people for the hospitality rendered to him and his delegation.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia for their warm hospitality. We have been so well received, we are happy. We are home and I just want to thank you for the brotherly gesture,” Dr Chakwera said.

President Chakwera further gave emphasis on the continued co-existence between Zambia and Malawi as it is key for the prosperity of the people in the two countries.

“I want to underscore for a peaceful co-existence we have and continue to share because it is important for us to know how our peoples can also prosper knowing that we share similar aspirations. What troubles one troubles the other,” noted Dr Chakwera.

President Chakwera said he is looking forward to working with the Zambian government and the people despite the challenges the two countries are faced with to improve economic growth, industrialisation and to consequently change the lives of the people in the two countries.

“ I’m looking forward to working with you and the people of this nation despite the problems we face now, of course we have COVID- 19 , but Zambia has always been our friend even when we have had disasters in our country. In our region we want economic prosperity, we want industrialisation, we want our livelihoods changed,” he noted.

The Malawian President also congratulated President Lungu and his party for emerging victorious in the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya September 17th by elections.

“Let me just congratulate you as well because I was following news here and I noticed that last week the ruling Pf won by elections held in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe on the 17th of September so congratulations,” he said.