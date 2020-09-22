9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Sensitise Patrons Against Irresponsible Drinking, Bar Owners Told

By Chief Editor
The Ndola City Council and Zambian Breweries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to curb irresponsible alcohol consumption among Ndola citizens.

Ndola Mayor, Amon Chisenga said during the ceremony that the combination of efforts by the two institutions will open up new avenues to save people’s lives.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chisenga observed that despite alcohol being a key component in the city’s commerce and trade, its abuse remains a source of social misery, moral degradation, and other bad social vices.

The Mayor has since stressed the need to increase efforts by all stakeholders to curb irresponsible alcohol consumption.

“I’m glad to see Zambian Breweries take the lead in developing initiatives that will save the younger generation from plunging into delinquency due to alcohol abuse,” Mr Chisenga said.

He stated that the MoU will undoubtedly enhance health education on responsible alcohol consumption.

“It is also vital for all bar and night club owners and their patrons to observe the laws and regulations that govern the operations of these establishments and the COVID 19 preventive measures,” he said.

He added that the local authority will with full force pounce on offenders of irresponsible alcohol consumption.

He further warned that the council will soon be clumping down on manufacturers of illicit beer commonly known as ‘tujilijili and kachasu’.

And Zambian Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Maron said his company which is the country’s largest beer manufacturer has a big role to play in promoting smart drinking.

Mr Maron said the breweries has already been doing sensitisation campaigns on responsible drinking in Lusaka and hopes to reach all parts of the country.

He said bar owners equally have a huge responsibility to sensitise consumers against irresponsible drinking.

“We as Zambian Breweries also will be donating safety kits to reduce the spread of the COVID 19 to bar and night club owners,” Mr. Maron said.

  2. He said bar owners equally have a huge responsibility to sensitise consumers against irresponsible drinking.
    Really! You are urging the bar owners to tell the consumers againt irresponsible drinking? It means telling the consumers to buy less beer and if they are drunk to tell them not to buy more beer? kekekeke, ba Chisenga lekeni ukusabaila.

