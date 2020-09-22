The Government of Zambia has suspended all tourist visas until further notice despite allowing travel for foreign nationals.

This is according to a travel advisory from the US Embassy in Zambia.

It said travelers arriving with a visitor visa or applying for a visitor visa on arrival for non-essential purposes will not be permitted entry despite Zambian borders being officially open.

Entrance to Zambia through non-tourist visas or permits is subject to approval from the Ministry of Health following a health screening at the port of entry.

All travelers coming into Zambia will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) PCR test result.

The test should have been conducted within the previous 14 days prior of arrival to Zambia.

Travelers who do not meet this requirement will not be allowed into Zambia.

A passport and visa are required to enter Zambia.

Passports must be valid for at least 6 months upon arrival and have at least 3 blank pages upon each entry.

Travelers transiting other countries on the way to Zambia, particularly South Africa, should refer to their Country Information pages for additional blank page requirements.