Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Updated:

Zesco United End Lwandamina Affair

George Lwandamina and Zesco United have parted company.

The relationship was ended on September 22 by mutual consent.

“ZESCO United Football Club management would like to thank coach George Lwandamina for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa cup trophy,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said in a statement.

And sources close the club say the new boss will be announce before Friday.

Lwandamina leaves Zesco where he won four out of the clubs’ eight league titles to become the Ndola sides’ most successful coach.

He won his first league trophy during his debut season when he joined them from Red Arrows in 2014 and retained it in 2015 but left before the close of the 2016 race when Zesco finished second to embark on a two-year stint in Tanzania at Young Africans.

Lwandamina returned in 2018 winning two more league titles but things did not quite go according to plan last term that was compounded by a four-month Covid-19 lockdown.

Zesco finished fifth, they worst placing since 2012, on 47 points, three points behind eventual champions Nkana.

Lwandamina also guided Zesco to their best-ever continental finish when they reached the semifinals of the 2016 CAF Champions League.

He later oversaw two group stage appearances in the CAF Champions League and one in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Previous articleBroke: Zambia pushes to defer Eurobond interest payments for six months

