ECZ Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Another Sham Election In 2021

By Chief Editor
By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

 Case of Section 66 of Part VI of the Electoral Process Act, No. 35 of 2016.

Earlier today, Mubita C. Nawa and I took a detailed concern and proposal to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, highlighting what has been the non adherence, illegal and deliberate failure on the ECZ to fulfill a clear mandatory and obligatory requirement to RECONCILE ballot papers at a Polling Station even before an individual is declared winner.

Please note, that the current Declaration of the Result of the Poll form DOES NOT fulfill the legal requirement to conduct a ballot paper reconciliation at the end of an election before a winner is announced.

See example of Lukashya below.

We have previously had complaints of stuffed ballot papers and foreign ballot boxes being flown into remote polling stations via military aircraft.

In 2021, Zambians must not and will not allow the incumbent government or the ECZ to manipulate the vote of the people or they will be courting incalculable trouble.

The ECZ, therefore, as per legal requirement, will:

  1. Declare the total number of ballot papers, including any extras, assigned to any given polling station based on the total number of registered voters attributable to that particular polling station.
  2. Reconcile the total number of ballot papers at the END of an election count, to the total number of ballot papers assigned to any given polling station at the START of an election.

This exercise shall take place at the polling station even before a winner is announced, as is the legal requirement.

We have noticed that the ECZ, deliberately fails to account for UNUSED ballot papers, thereby making it impossible to determine the presence of foreign ballot papers at a polling station.

Section 66 of Part VI of the Electoral Process Act, No. 35 of 2016 clearly has enough safeguards in place to guard against the introduction of foreign ballot papers at a polling station, and yet this provision of the law is sidestepped on purpose by the ECZ.

This form of illiterate accounting will not and must not be tolerated at the 2021 general election, and we shall ensure that the law is followed to the latter.

