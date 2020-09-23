9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
General News
Guidelines on travel restrictions and requirements to Zambia has NOT Changed

By Chief Editor
The Department of Immigration has refuted reports by some members of the general public that the government has changed the guidelines on travel restrictions and requirements to Zambia.

Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka indicated that there have been alarming reports making rounds on social media that the Zambian Government has suspended visa issuance on travellers coming into the country.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Nshinka clarified that nothing has been changed to the Zambia’s Visa regime as all types of travellers are free to visit the country, but with adherence to the Coronavirus regulations.

“The Department of Immigration wishes to set the record straight on travel restrictions and requirements for persons wishing to come to Zambia for various purposes. Contrary to alarming reports trending on some social media platforms, the Government has not halted the issuance of all tourist visas,” he stated.

“There has been no changes to Zambia’s current visa regime and all types of travellers are free to visit Zambia,” Mr Shinka added.

He further clarified that depending on the traveller’s nationality, anyone may enter Zambia without a visa and obtain a visa on arrival or from a Zambian Mission abroad or apply for an e-Visa,” Mr Nshinka indicated.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 safety and prevention measures as outlined by the Ministry of Health should be observed by all those travelling into and outside the country regardless of their nationality.

The Public Relations Officer stressed the need for travellers to always verify any COVID-19 related travel information with the relevant authorities and on the Immigration’s Department website so that they are not misled.

