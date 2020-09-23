9.5 C
Martin Mwamba Advises Mweene

Former Zambia and Power Dynamos legendary goalkeeper Martin Mwamba has asked Kennedy Mweene to reverse his decision to put his international career on hold.

Chipolopolo keeper Mweene of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns recently told the media that he is not ready to play for Chipolopolo in the forthcoming crucial 2021 Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana scheduled for November.

Mweene was left out of the Zambia squad that lost to Algeria and Zimbabwe in the first two matches of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign.

In an interview on the Copperbelt, Mwamba, the Mufulira Wanderers goalkeeper coach, said Zambia needs Mweene’s experience in the remaining qualifiers.

“I can advise Mweene as my son that he should put behind whatever happened in the past. Mweene is a professional and goalkeeping is his job,” said Mwamba the 1994 AFCON silver medalist.

Mweene has not played for Zambia since November 2018.

“I can give him an example, during our time ba Efford Chabala once conceded questionable goals against Madagascar and he was dropped from the National Team. But when he was recalled ba Chabala never refused to play for Zambia,” Mwamba said.

And Mwamba said Zambia should start preparing for Mweene’s successor.

“We do not have many goalkeepers in Zambia who can feature for the National Team. We need to start identifying keepers because we are facing a crisis in that department,” he said.

