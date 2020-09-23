9.5 C
President Lungu congratulates Japanese PM

By Chief Editor
President Lungu congratulates Japanese PM
President Edgar Lungu says government remains resolute to closely working with the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan to cushion the global challenges such as the COVID-19.

President Lungu has congratulated Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, stating that his election has come at the time when the world is grappling with social and economic challenges.

The Head of State expressed confidence that with Prime Minister Suga’s experience in leadership, Japan and Zambia will jointly fight social and economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican President said this in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

“Your election comes at a time when the world is faced with a myriad of social and economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am, however, confident that, with your vast experience in leadership, the Government and people of Japan will overcome the effects of the pandemic,” The statement read in part.

President Lungu described Mr Suga’s election as a clear testimony of the trust and confidence that the Japanese Parliament has reposed in his ability to steer Japan to greater prosperity.

The President reaffirmed the Zambian Government’s appreciation of the development assistance received from Japan, including the help to alleviate COVID-19 related challenges.

“I look forward, Your Excellency, to work closely with you as we continue to further strengthen the bilateral relations shared by our two countries,” the President said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga succeeds Shinzo Abe who announced his resignation last month citing ill health.

Mr Suga’s Conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) received 314 out of 462 votes cast on 16th September 2020.

