Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Rural News
President Lungu Sends team to control locusts upsurge in Mongu

By Chief Editor
An Inter-Ministerial delegation has arrived in Mongu district, western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locust which have gravely invaded some parts of Western Province.

The delegation which comprises officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is being led by Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo. The team arrived in Mongu this afternoon aboard the Zambia Airforce plane.

Welcoming the Monsters, Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali disclosed that Sesheke is the worst-hit district by the locust.

Mr Bukali said the people of Western Province are worried about the invasion of the locust and were yearning for the government’s quick intervention.

The PS said the response by the President to send a team to the province will rekindle their hopes and avert the possible hunger.

“People here have been very much worried about the red locust. Your coming here ministers will give hope to the people that indeed the government is committed to addressing this issue”, Mr Bukali stated.

And Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has assured the people of Western Province that the African migratory locusts which have invaded the province will be contained so that farmers should not lose their winter crops.

Mr Katambo said President Lungu had directed that a multi-sectoral approach be used in the fight against the Locust.

He said the Ministry will work with the International Red Locust Control organisation to fumigate the affected areas through aerial and ground spraying.

“We are going to work with an international red locust control organisation to fumigate the areas through aerial and surface spraying. The President wants to see that farmers in these affected areas do not lose their winter crops in the plains due to the migratory locust” the Minister said.

And the Minister in the office of the Vice President Olipah Phiri retaliated the Government’s commitment toward the eradication of the migratory pest.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Richard Kapita assured the delegation that the provincial administration was more than ready to offer the necessary support towards the fight against migratory pests in the province.

The affected areas in Western Province include, Mwandi, Sesheke, Kalabo and Mongu districts.

