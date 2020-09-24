FDD President Edith Nawakwi has responded to her UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s lawsuit in the High Court by asking for better particulars.
Mr Hichilema is demanding $ 3 million from Ms Nawakwi for alleged defamation.
But in an affidavit in support of summons for an order for further and better particulars, Ms. Nawakwi through her lawyer Chifumu Banda, says the statement of claim by Mr Hichilema lacks sufficient particulars to enable the defendant to settle a meaningful defence.
Mr. Banda says a letter has since been written to the plaintiff’s advocates requesting for further and better particulars.
In this matter, Mr. Hichilema sued Ms. Nawakwi for defamation, demanding US$3 million as damages for alleging that he illegally benefited from the privatization exercise by dubiously acquiring a house belonging to Lima Bank
But in one instance which I remember she said HH bought a house from Lima Bank while presiding as its liquidator. HH refuted that with evidence. It’s now up to her to prove that she’s the one who’s right. Is it a case of being too proud to concede? In any case it’s the court that should say if the particulars are too vague for her to respond.
Sounds like she is now buying time. Its pretty clear to me…
The opportunist launched accusations against himself in this matter. This is an issue of being haunted by the guilty sustained in the privatization saga. Why open the Pandora’s box if he knew very well that he was innocent. Even if the case has not taken off, the verdict can well be predicted.
Surely, the prospect of paying out $3m is a now giving her sleepless nights.