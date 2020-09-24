FDD President Edith Nawakwi has responded to her UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s lawsuit in the High Court by asking for better particulars.

Mr Hichilema is demanding $ 3 million from Ms Nawakwi for alleged defamation.

But in an affidavit in support of summons for an order for further and better particulars, Ms. Nawakwi through her lawyer Chifumu Banda, says the statement of claim by Mr Hichilema lacks sufficient particulars to enable the defendant to settle a meaningful defence.

Mr. Banda says a letter has since been written to the plaintiff’s advocates requesting for further and better particulars.

In this matter, Mr. Hichilema sued Ms. Nawakwi for defamation, demanding US$3 million as damages for alleging that he illegally benefited from the privatization exercise by dubiously acquiring a house belonging to Lima Bank