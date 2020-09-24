9.5 C
PF in Monze calls for a peaceful reception of the President as he visit the district

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District has warned the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) cadres against booing and jeering President Edgar Lungu as he tours the District on an official engagement tomorrow.

District Youth Chairperson Titus Chiluba said the party would not tolerate any barbaric behavior aimed at embarrassing the Head of State who will be on official duty in Southern Province.

A few months ago some alleged unruly UPND cadres booed and jeered the head of state when he came to officially hand over housing units for men and women in uniform, an action that was widely condemned.

In a press statement made available to ZANIS today, Mr. Chiluba said just like other citizens, the UPND is expected to give the Head of State due respect especially when he is in the area to attend to matters of development.

President Lungu is expected in Monze to meet Chiefs following their call for the President’s call to declare a new District east of Monze.

The chiefs want the new district to be named after the late Freedom fighter Mainza Chona who hailed from the same area.

“As PF we want to sound a strong and timely warning to the opposition UPND to desist from any kind of barbaric behavior which they exhibited last time by booing and jeering the Head of State. The UPND must know that just like any citizen in this country, we expect them to give respect to the Head of State who is on a mission to steer development for the benefit of the people of Monze,” said Mr. Chiluba.

Mr. Chiluba however, said the UPND has already started provoking the peaceful atmosphere in Monze ahead of the President’s visit by hoisting party flags all over the town.

And in a separate interview, UPND Monze District Chairperson Michelo Kasauta has assured the PF members and President Lungu of a peaceful reception during the entire visit to the District.

Mr. Kasauta said he has engaged UPND supporters throughout the district to refrain from any activities which might undermine the Head of State.

But Mr. Kasauta who is also Bweengwa Member of Parliament advised the PF in the District to desist from threatening the opposition as the President is coming for national duties and not political activities.

Previous articleConsider COVID-19 in the 2021 Budget – PMRC.

