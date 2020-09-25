9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

36 Women Clubs receive chickens under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Project

By Chief Editor
Thirty-six (36) Women Clubs of Nalolo District in Western Province have received 1,500 improved village chickens under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Project (E-SLIP) being implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Delivering the chickens to the clubs, Nalolo District Commissioner Teddy Chimbinde said the chickens are still government property entrusted under the care of the women until such a time when they will have passed on to other beneficiaries.

“This project is a pass-on program aimed at empowering women and youth headed households hence the guidelines must be adhered to because other group members will be waiting for their time,” emphasized Mr Chimbinde.

He urged the women clubs to contribute to the developmental goal of the poultry project which is to improve income of rural smallholders, poor female and male households in all the ten provinces of the country.

The District Commissioner said doing so will eliminate poverty in the communities and help raise the profile of Nalolo.

And Acting District Fisheries and Livestock Officer Dr Deborah Wambinji said out of the 36 groups, each member will benefit ten chickens comprising of nine hens and one cock and is expected to pass them on to others after six months.

“There is need to give this program the seriousness that it deserves. Ensure that you take care of the chickens well so that many people can benefit from this project,” stated Dr Wambinji.

She said once taken seriously, the program will uplift the lives of many people in the district.

And speaking on behalf of the clubs, Maureen Kapenda of Nasiwayo Women Club thanked government for empowering the women of Nalolo District, saying the gesture will enable them to take care of their families.

Among the women clubs that have benefited are Mande, Nembwele, Liokwe, Nongwa, Mwananyanda and Muoyo UCZ Women Fellowship among others.

