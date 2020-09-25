9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
Health
Updated:

HPCZ cautions private health facilities against issuing COVID-19 certificates

By Chief Editor
Health
The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has advised unauthorized private health facilities to stop issuing COVID-19 certificates as doing so would comprise quality health service delivery.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda explained that not all private clinics and hospitals are eligible to issue COVID-19 certificates but a few designated private health facilities that are allowed by the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Musonda said HPCZ is getting on the ground to establish the extent of the matter and come up with measures to address the illegal practice which he said has the potential to comprise quality service delivery if not stopped.

The Ministry of health has expressed concerns that some undesignated private health institutions are issuing COVID-19 certificates to members of the public.

“Managers of private health facilities have to follow laid down procedures on issuance of COVID-19 Certificates, we are getting to the bottom of this,” Mr Musonda said

And the HPCZ has expressed concerned over the closure of six private health facilities in Kitwe, Chililabombwe and Solwezi Districts without the informing the regulatory body on their decision.

Mr Musonda who disclosed this during press briefing in Ndola today stated that closing of any private health facility should be done formally and according to laid down procedure as provided in the HPCZ Act number 24 of 2009.

“After an assessment survey of private health facilities and internship sites on the Copperbelt, we found that some private facilities have closed citing not having clients due to COVID 19 pandemic outbreak but this not suppose be so, the same way they opened the facilities should be the same way they close,” he lamented.

He said the six private health facilities should have been patient focused by adhering to systems and procedures as doing so will entail upholding professionalism, ethics and public security.

He however said it is mandatory for private health practitioners to stock emergency drugs and equipment at all times as opposed to closing of health facilities.

