The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Youths have warned the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to keep their hands off their Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba.

New Hope MMD President on Monday revealed that the ruling Patriotic Front rigged the Lukashya by elections and had brought in a South African IT Guru to help them rig next years elections. The following day, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri announced that the PF would take MMD President to Court for him to prove his revelations.

In a change of twist, the Zambia Police yesterday at 13:30 hours delivered two police reports to the MMD National Secretary at Democracy House (MMD Secretariat) where they summoned Dr. Mumba to appear before at Force Headquarters within an hour for Interrogation. Hon. Chitika responded to them that Dr. Mumba was out of town for Party Activities and would only present himself on Monday, the 28th of September, 2020 at 10 hours.

In a statement, MMD Youth Chairman Mr. Joshua Mulenga said that there was nothing sinister about what Dr. Mumba said.

“As the Youths of the New Hope MMD in Lusaka, we are shocked with the reaction of the PF over the revelations of President Mumba. It is open gossip that the playing field wasn’t levelled in Lukashya as there was Vote buying, Violence and rigging was openly done. Our President said that We would soon petition the results of those elections, so we are surprised why the PF are busy trying to intimidate President Mumba and Us from taking the case to Court”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga further said that PF are suffering from Memorial Loss because President Sata accused MMD of rigging but was never intimidated.

“Furthermore, we are shocked with the memorial lapses that our colleagues from the PF seem to be suffering from. In 2008, there then President Micheal Sata alleged that the MMD had rigged the Presidential By elections at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Did we as the MMD threaten to take him to Court or send the Police to arrest him with two call outs? Hell, No!! Because We understood what Democracy entails and respected the rule of law, we respected the opinions of President Sata and the PF. So, to Us, the PF are suffering from Memorial losses and President Sata in the grave must be ashamed of them”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga further wondered why the PF are panicking over their Dr. Mumba revelations and advised them to keep their hands off him.

“Lastly but not the least, we are wondering why the MMD are panicking over arresting our Party President if they fairly won the elections. The behavior reminds Us of a guilty Person who’s trying to hide his wrong doings. We are hence warning them to leave our President and Our Party alone and concentrate on the recovering the economy which they have messed up”, Mr. Mulenga said.