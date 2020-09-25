President Edgar Lungu, President has called for debt relief and cancellation for developing countries as a major intervention to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and urgent action to guarantee economic recovery for a better world.

President Lungu has also called for enhanced collaboration in research for vaccines and cure for the COVID-19 global pandemic because only through concerted efforts and unity of purpose would the world conquer the pandemic.

And President Lungu has reaffirmed Zambia’s support for international efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of conflicts through advocacy and peacekeeping missions.

Addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 75) in a pre-recorded message on Thursday, the Head of State told world leaders that an opportunity had manifested itself for nations to maximize comparative advantages and expertise, technologies and innovations to combat COVID-19.

President Lungu said the COVID-19 had not only decimated economies and exacerbated poverty but had also shown the world how interdependent nations had become.

He challenged the Member States on the need to work together in order to effectively respond to the challenges confronting the world.

“The post-coronavirus landscape will require urgent action to guarantee recovery and to lay a solid foundation for a better world. Accordingly, Zambia supports the calls for major interventions such as debt relief and or cancellation for developing Member States and enhanced collaboration in research for vaccines and cure of the COVID-19. Mobilisation of resources from the local and international community is another major form of intervention,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu informed the United Nations General Assembly that young people were three times more likely to be unemployed compared to their adult counterparts prior to the onset of the COVID-19.

He stated that the young generation was now at higher risk to disproportionately bear the brunt of mass unemployment and under-protection as the pandemic continued to push the global economy into a deeper crisis.

The Head of State informed Member States that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zambian Government launched a multi-sectoral youth empowerment programme to support youth entrepreneurs

He said although the road before nations was laden with challenges, world leaders should neither waiver nor surrender to any cynicism on the accelerated implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

And President Lungu said Zambia would remain an active player in peacekeeping and peace buiding operations and urged the United Nations to remain resolute in its duty of protecting vulnerable persons.

“Zambia remains supportive of international efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of conflicts through advocacy and support shown for peacekeeping missions.

“We would like to urge the United Nations to remain resulote in its duty of protecting the vulnerable persons and to redouble its efforts to bring about a more peaceful world,” the President said.

President Lungu said as the United Nations marked its 75th anniversary, its continued relevance to mankind was beyond question and therefore the need to revitalise the global governance organization so that it could fulfill the ideals for which it was established.

The theme of the 75th United Nations General Assembly is: “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism-confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”