Friday, September 25, 2020
Two Teenage Youths buried alive in Mining Accident

Two youths have died in Mpima area of Kabwe District after the land caved in and buried them as they were mining stones.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe.

Mr Katanga identified the victims as Evans Kanta and Godfrey Simfukwe aged 19 and 18 respectively all of Mpima area.

“Kabwe police received a report of sudden and unnatural death in which two people namely Evans Kant aged 19 and Godfrey Simfukwe aged 18 both of Mpima area died while they were mining stones,” Mr Katanga said.

He said the incident happened yesterday around 12: 45 hours when the two went into the quarry to mine stones but the earth caved in killing them in the process.

Commissioner Katanga said police together with the fire brigade have visited the scene and have since retrieved the two bodies.

He said the corpses have been deposited at Kabwe Central Hospital mortuary and that the next of kin have been informed.

The police chief observed that a lot of people in the area where indulging in stone mining but could not ascertain whether it was the main source of livelihood.

1 COMMENT

  1. Too bad insala naicilamo hence pipo are risk activities simply to ensure they have something to eat.
    What a coincidence of names!Chola Katanga•••Charity Katanga both from zabwino palibe (ZP).

