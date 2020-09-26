The government has announced the deferment of the Census of Population and Housing from 2020 to 2021.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu told parliament during the presentation of the proposed 2021 national budget that the changes in dates for conducting the exercise was necessitated by a number of challenges among them the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The preparation of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing encountered a number of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result the census will now be conducted in 2021,” he said.

Dr Ng’andu has since advised citizens and other stakeholders to cooperate and actively participate in the exercise.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu has announced that the government has commenced the preparations of the Eighth National Development Plan covering the period 2022 to 2026.

He said this follows the coming to an end of the Seventh National Development Plan which runs up to next year.

He explained that the Eighth National Development Plan will provide a clear development agenda towards the attainment of the national vision 2030.

The Finance Minister also advised stakeholders to actively participate in the preparation of the plan in line with the national planning and budgeting policy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ng’andu has announced that the Public Investment Board is now operational, adding that Ministries, Provinces and other spending agencies are now mandated to submit their public investment proposal to the board for approval prior to inclusion in the budget.

He pointed out that this will mean that only public investment projects that help achieve developmental objectives and are viable will be included in the budget for implementation.