Numba:I am Ready For Zesco Pressure

Coach Mumamba Numba has declared that he is ready to handle the pressure that comes with coaching FAZ Super Division giants Zesco United.

Numba, 42, replaced fired George Lwandamina on Friday after signing a three year contract at the Ndola side.

During his unveiling at Trade Fair Grounds, the former Zanaco coach said he has the needed experience to enable him excel at Zesco.

“I am happy to be back home. I was born here, I know Ndola very well,” he told players after being introduced.

“I am happy to join you people, together we can stir this team to greater heights. All we need is to work as a team and all will be well,” Numba said.

Zesco are hungry for success after failing to defend the league title and to qualify for CAF club competition last season.

“In life pressure will always be there but it is how you handle that pressure that matters most. I think I am coming here with vast experience and I know how to handle the pressure that comes as the game progresses,” Numba said.

“I am very much ready for this challenge, that is why I accepted when they told me that they want me to join them, so I am very much ready for all the pressure that comes in football,” he said.

Numba will be assisted by Noel Mwandila.

