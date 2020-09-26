Photo Gallery Tasila Lungu and Patrick Mwansa’s Wedding in Picrture By Chief Editor - September 26, 2020 4 109 views The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print President Edgar Lungu and Daughter Tasila before going off for the Wedding ceremony Father and Daughter having a last moment before the daughter’s big Wedding day:President Lungu and Daughter Tasila Father and Daughter having a last moment before the daughter’s big Wedding day:President Lungu and Daughter Tasila President Edgar Lungu and Mrs Esther Lungu prepare to give out their daughter’s hand in marriage to Patrick Mwansa at this afternoon’ Wedding Ceremony President Edgar Lungu and Mrs Esther Lungu prepare to give out their daughter’s hand in marriage to Patrick Mwansa at this afternoon’ Wedding Ceremony President Edgar Lungu and Mrs Esther Lungu prepare to give out their daughter’s hand in marriage to Patrick Mwansa at this afternoon’ Wedding Ceremony President Edgar Lungu and Mrs Esther Lungu prepare to give out their daughter’s hand in marriage to Patrick Mwansa at this afternoon’ Wedding Ceremony President Edgar Lungu and Daughter Tasila before going off for the Wedding ceremony President Edgar Lungu and Daughter Tasila before going off for the Wedding ceremony Tasila Lungu arrives for the Wedding Ceremony Tasaila Lungu Shows off Her Wedding Dress Tasaila Lungu Shows off Her Wedding Dress Patrick Mwansa receives a bride from the father President LUNGU The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at the Daughter’s Wedding Ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony The New Couple Tasila and Patrick Mwansa during the Wedding ceremony President Lungu and family with the new Son in Law Patrick Mwansa President Lungu and family with the new Son in Law Patrick Mwansa
Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Mwansa. May God bless you.
.. . . . .and they lived happily ever after- AMEN
Congratulations! What a handsome couple. May God bless you and keep you and grant you many children.
How many people were allowed for this wedding ? Where they too many or not ?