Saturday, September 26, 2020
Bill 10 will allow new chiefs to get government subsidies – Western PS

Chief Editor
Government has maintained that it will follow the judgment passed in the courts of law over subsidies for chiefs installed after 19th November 2019 unless the constitutional bill number 10 is passed.

Speaking at the burial of the late Chief Sekute? of the Tonga speaking people of Kazungula District, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba emphasised that whoever will be installed as the new heir to throne will not have subsidies from Government but be looked after by his or her own subjects.

Mr Liomba said government will only take the responsibility for logistical needs of Chiefs if the constitution bill number 10 of 2019 is enacted by parliament.

He told hundreds of mourners that his office does not expect any new chief to claim payment of subsidies because this is heavily dependent on the proposed amendments to the 2016 constitution which removed the provision for chiefs’ subsidies as responsibility for government.

“For now it is you people here to look after your own chiefs until this matter is solved by the passing of bill 10 in parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has wished the Sekute? family a peaceful transition and selection of a new chief.

Dr Hamukale said succession wrangles are a hindrance to meaningful development in any given society.

He said the people of Sekute? chiefdom should honor the late Chief and emulating his leadership styles of unity and peace which he exhibited during his reign spanning over 38 years on the throne.

“Succession disputes are? a hindrance to development this is why government expects a peaceful transition in the Sekute chiefdom,” Dr Hamukale said.

And speaking on behalf Southern Province chiefs, house of Chiefs member Chieftainess Mwenda appealed to chiefs in the country to revive the culture of writing family trees to avoid succession disputes when a chief dies.

She said old men and women who are custodians of family history should not be sidelined but instead be involved in all matters of chieftainship.

The chief expressed concern of the happenings in Southern Province where a number of chiefdom have been rocked in protracted succession disputes for many years.

“These disputes are a worry to the house of chiefs because? the affected chiefdoms are being robbed of the much needed development and peace”, she said.

Chieftainess Mwenda further called on the Sekute? Chiefdom to consider selecting a new heir who will work with the government of the day like the late Chief did.

Family representative Francis Chika thanked government for the support rendered during the long illness and subsequent funeral of the traditional leader.

