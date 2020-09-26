9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 26, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo U15 Eye Bronze in Croatia

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo U15 Eye Bronze in Croatia
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo U15 hope to earn a third place finish on Sunday at the end of the Eight-Nations Tournament in Croatia when they face Qatar.

Zambia failed to reach the final on Friday after losing 2-1 to Group A winners Romania.

They face Qatar who also finished second at the end of their Group A matches.

“I feel this is the game the boys are looking up to for us to finish on a good note,” Chipolopolo U15 coach Chisi Mbewe said.

“This is an important game for us and be able to finish on a better position. Our plan was to be in the final but unfortunately we couldn’t make it but we thought that finishing third position will be a good thing for us.”

Chipolopolo won their other Group B match 2-1 against Bosnia Herzegovina on Thursday.

Previous articleWEEKEND FOOTBALL NEWS BRIEFS
Next articleTasila Lungu and Patrick Mwansa’s Wedding in Picrture

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

Bill 10 will allow new chiefs to get government subsidies – Western PS

Government has maintained that it will follow the judgment passed in the courts of law over subsidies for chiefs...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Tasila Lungu and Patrick Mwansa’s Wedding in Picrture

Chief Editor - 3
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo U15 Eye Bronze in Croatia

sports - 0
Chipolopolo U15 hope to earn a third place finish on Sunday at the end of the Eight-Nations Tournament in Croatia when they face Qatar. Zambia...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND FOOTBALL NEWS BRIEFS

sports - 0
Here are some Nkana, Napsa Stars and FAZ briefs as we headed into this weekend. -NKANA SIGN UMBRO DEAL Nkana have clinched a three-year kit deal...
Read more
Feature Politics

The Electoral Commission of Zambia sets set October 22, as dates for Chilubi by election

Chief Editor - 4
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set 22nd October 2020 as the date to hold Council Chairperson’s by-elections for Chilubi Town Council in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND FOOTBALL NEWS BRIEFS

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are some Nkana, Napsa Stars and FAZ briefs as we headed into this weekend. -NKANA SIGN UMBRO DEAL Nkana have clinched a three-year kit deal...
Read more

Numba:I am Ready For Zesco Pressure

Feature Sports sports - 1
Coach Mumamba Numba has declared that he is ready to handle the pressure that comes with coaching FAZ Super Division giants Zesco United. Numba, 42,...
Read more

Numba Is Zesco United Boss

Feature Sports sports - 5
Mumamba Numba has been appointed Zesco United's new head coach. The 42 year old returns to the bench nine months after he was sacked...
Read more

Chipolopolo U15 Beat Bosnia & Herzegovina

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo Under-15 finally got their Eight-Nation Tournament campaign going away in Croatia following a 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Thursday night. Joseph...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.