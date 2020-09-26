Chipolopolo U15 hope to earn a third place finish on Sunday at the end of the Eight-Nations Tournament in Croatia when they face Qatar.

Zambia failed to reach the final on Friday after losing 2-1 to Group A winners Romania.

They face Qatar who also finished second at the end of their Group A matches.

“I feel this is the game the boys are looking up to for us to finish on a good note,” Chipolopolo U15 coach Chisi Mbewe said.

“This is an important game for us and be able to finish on a better position. Our plan was to be in the final but unfortunately we couldn’t make it but we thought that finishing third position will be a good thing for us.”

Chipolopolo won their other Group B match 2-1 against Bosnia Herzegovina on Thursday.