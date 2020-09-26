Here are some Nkana, Napsa Stars and FAZ briefs as we headed into this weekend.



-NKANA SIGN UMBRO DEAL

Nkana have clinched a three-year kit deal with Umbro for an undisclosed fee.

The development sees Nkana join Zesco as Umbro’s other long-term kit partner.

“Nkana Football Club is glad to partner with Umbro as the brand is a big name in sportswear and obviously our players and fans share this view. We look forward to a wonderful three-year partnership,” Nkana president Joseph Silwamba said.

-JANZA JOINS NAPSA STARS

Ex-Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza has been appointed Napsa Stars technical director.

Janza returns home to take up the post after two years away in eSwatini where he coached Mbabane Swallows.

“Mr. Janza will oversee all the operations of the club including supervising the technical teams for both the senior and junior teams as well performing the administrative functions,” Napsa stated.

The development does not take away any of Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi’s technical duties.



-CHIPOLOPOLO PREPARE FOR MALAWI FRIENDLY

A 40-member provisional Chipolopolo team enters camp on September 28 in Lusaka to prepare for their October 7 friendly at home against Malawi.

The team is exclusively domestic league based and coach Micho will be using the home friendly to prepare for next January’s 2021 CHAN outing in Cameroon.

The friendly will be Chipolopolo’s first post-Covid-19 lockdown match since March 12 when they coincidentally also played Malawi in a match Zambia won 1-0 in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo has also secured Class A friendly’s away against Kenya on October 13 and South Africa on October 11.