Former FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have been drawn in Group B of the National Division 1 play-offs alongside Trident FC, Real Nakonde, Luena Buffaloes and Kashikishi Warriors.

Konkola is among 10 champions from Provincial Divisions competing for four National Division 1 slots from September 28 to October 4 in Lusaka.

In Group A, City of Lusaka have been paired against Livingstone Pirates, Petauke United, Blessings F.C and Malalo Police.

Matches will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division.

Meanwhile, Group A teams will be using Lilayi Grounds and Miller Grounds is the venue for Group B matches.

Group A

City of Lusaka (Lusaka)

Livingstone Pirates (Southern)

Petauke United (Eastern)

Blessings F.C (Central)

Malalo Police (Northern)

Group B

Konkola Blades (Copperbelt)

Trident FC (North Western)

Real Nakonde (Muchinga)

Luena Buffaloes (Western)

Kashikishi Warriors (Luapula)