Former FAZ Super Division side Konkola Blades have been drawn in Group B of the National Division 1 play-offs alongside Trident FC, Real Nakonde, Luena Buffaloes and Kashikishi Warriors.
Konkola is among 10 champions from Provincial Divisions competing for four National Division 1 slots from September 28 to October 4 in Lusaka.
In Group A, City of Lusaka have been paired against Livingstone Pirates, Petauke United, Blessings F.C and Malalo Police.
Matches will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division.
Meanwhile, Group A teams will be using Lilayi Grounds and Miller Grounds is the venue for Group B matches.
Group A
City of Lusaka (Lusaka)
Livingstone Pirates (Southern)
Petauke United (Eastern)
Blessings F.C (Central)
Malalo Police (Northern)
Group B
Konkola Blades (Copperbelt)
Trident FC (North Western)
Real Nakonde (Muchinga)
Luena Buffaloes (Western)
Kashikishi Warriors (Luapula)